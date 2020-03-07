In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Matthew Wolff hit 3 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Wolff finished his round tied for 66th at 11 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Sungjae Im, Harris English, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Wolff's tee shot went 199 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 27 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Wolff got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Wolff to 3 over for the round.

Wolff got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 4 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Wolff to 5 over for the round.

Wolff hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Wolff to 7 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 11th, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wolff to 8 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Wolff chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 7 over for the round.

Wolff got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 8 over for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 18th, Wolff chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wolff to 9 over for the round.