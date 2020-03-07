Doc Redman hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 61st at 9 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Sungjae Im and Harris English are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Redman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Redman's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 4 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Redman to 5 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Redman's tee shot went 216 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.