In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Wyndham Clark hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Clark finished his round tied for 67th at 12 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Sungjae Im, Harris English, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 5 under.

At the 434-yard par-4 third, Clark got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.

On his second stroke on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Clark went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Clark to 2 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Clark tee shot went 204 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 8 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Clark's 128 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 3 over for the round.

Clark got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Clark to 4 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Clark chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 3 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Clark's tee shot went 193 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into fairway bunker, Clark hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 16th. This moved Clark to 7 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Clark's tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 12 yards to the primary rough, his third shot was a drop, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 9 over for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 18th, Clark got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Clark to 10 over for the round.