In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Collin Morikawa hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Morikawa finished his round tied for 12th at even par; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 6 under; Danny Lee and Sung Kang are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rory McIlroy, and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Morikawa hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 390-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Morikawa's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Morikawa got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 3 over for the round.

On the 400-yard par-4 10th, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Morikawa's 127 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 3 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Morikawa's tee shot went 201 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 3 over for the round.