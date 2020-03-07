-
Matt Wallace shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matt Wallace’s near bunker hole out at Arnold PalmerIn the third round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Matt Wallace hits his 71-foot bunker shot on the par-3 17th hole to 3 feet then sinks the putt for birdie.
Matt Wallace hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Wallace finished his round tied for 26th at 2 over; Sung Kang is in 1st at 7 under; Marc Leishman and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Lee, Rory McIlroy, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 1 over for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Wallace chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wallace to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Wallace hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 400-yard par-4 10th. This moved Wallace to 3 over for the round.
Wallace got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 4 over for the round.
