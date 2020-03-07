In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Xander Schauffele hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Schauffele finished his round tied for 43rd at 3 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Harris English, Sungjae Im, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Schauffele's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Schauffele got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into fairway bunker, Schauffele hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 sixth. This moved Schauffele to 1 over for the round.

On the 370-yard par-4 13th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to even-par for the round.

Schauffele hit his drive 315 yards into trouble as the ball landed in the Fairway Bunker, setting himself up for a birdie on the 16th. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Schauffele's tee shot went 226 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.