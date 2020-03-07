Bryson DeChambeau hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. DeChambeau finished his round tied for 15th at even par; Sung Kang is in 1st at 8 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 7 under; and Marc Leishman and Sungjae Im are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Bryson DeChambeau's tee shot went 202 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 fifth, DeChambeau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 2 over for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 sixth, DeChambeau chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, DeChambeau hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 400-yard par-4 10th. This moved DeChambeau to 2 over for the round.

At the 370-yard par-4 13th, DeChambeau's tee shot went 239 yards to the fairway bunker, his approach went 86 yards to the green, and his third shot was a drop where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

DeChambeau hit his drive 358 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 511-yard par-5 16th. This moved DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 458-yard par-4 18th hole, DeChambeau had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to even for the round.