In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Sam Burns hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Burns finished his round tied for 9th at even par; Danny Lee, Rory McIlroy, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 5 under; Sung Kang and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 4 under; and Sungjae Im, Harris English, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 6th at 3 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Burns's tee shot went 205 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 28 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Burns's 141 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to even-par for the round.

Burns got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 1 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Burns chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to even for the round.

At the 370-yard par-4 13th, Burns's tee shot went 230 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 36 yards to the fairway bunker, his third shot went 69 yards to the fairway, his fourth shot was a drop, his fifth shot went 47 yards to the fairway, his sixth shot was a drop, and his approach went 95 yards to the green where he one putted for quadruple bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 14th, Burns hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 3 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 467-yard par-4 15th, Burns went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Burns to 4 over for the round.

Burns his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Burns to 4 over for the round.