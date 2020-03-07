-
-
Viktor Hovland finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 07, 2020
-
Highlights
Viktor Hovland birdies No. 13 at Arnold PalmerIn the third round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Viktor Hovland lands his 75-yard approach 11 feet from the cup at the par-4 13th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Viktor Hovland hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hovland finished his round tied for 43rd at 3 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Sungjae Im, Harris English, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
Hovland's tee shot went 278 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.
At the 231-yard par-3 second, Hovland hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to even-par for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Hovland got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hovland to 1 over for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Hovland chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to even for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Hovland's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to even-par for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hovland hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 400-yard par-4 10th. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Hovland's 149 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to even for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Hovland chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 13th hole, Hovland had a 71 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Hovland's tee shot went 192 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Hovland's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.