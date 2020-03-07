  • Viktor Hovland finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the third round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Viktor Hovland lands his 75-yard approach 11 feet from the cup at the par-4 13th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Viktor Hovland birdies No. 13 at Arnold Palmer

    In the third round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Viktor Hovland lands his 75-yard approach 11 feet from the cup at the par-4 13th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.