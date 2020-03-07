In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Viktor Hovland hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hovland finished his round tied for 43rd at 3 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Sungjae Im, Harris English, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 5 under.

Hovland's tee shot went 278 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.

At the 231-yard par-3 second, Hovland hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to even-par for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Hovland got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hovland to 1 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Hovland chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to even for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Hovland's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hovland hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 400-yard par-4 10th. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Hovland's 149 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to even for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Hovland chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 13th hole, Hovland had a 71 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Hovland's tee shot went 192 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Hovland's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.