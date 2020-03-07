-
6-over 78 by Robby Shelton in third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Robby Shelton sinks lengthy birdie at Arnold PalmerIn the third round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Robby Shelton drains a 40-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 7th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Robby Shelton hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Shelton finished his round in 66th at 9 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Sungjae Im, Harris English, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 231-yard par-3 second, Shelton's tee shot went 199 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Shelton got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 2 over for the round.
On the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 3 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Shelton got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Shelton to 4 over for the round.
Shelton hit his tee at the green on the 199-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Shelton to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Shelton's 116 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Shelton to 4 over for the round.
Shelton got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 5 over for the round.
After a 253 yard drive on the 438-yard par-4 11th, Shelton chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Shelton to 6 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Shelton to 7 over for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 511-yard par-5 16th, Shelton chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 6 over for the round.
