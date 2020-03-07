  • 6-over 78 by Robby Shelton in third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the third round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Robby Shelton drains a 40-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 7th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Robby Shelton sinks lengthy birdie at Arnold Palmer

    In the third round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Robby Shelton drains a 40-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 7th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.