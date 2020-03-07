In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Robby Shelton hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Shelton finished his round in 66th at 9 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Sungjae Im, Harris English, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Shelton's tee shot went 199 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Shelton got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 2 over for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 3 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Shelton got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Shelton to 4 over for the round.

Shelton hit his tee at the green on the 199-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Shelton to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Shelton's 116 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Shelton to 4 over for the round.

Shelton got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 5 over for the round.

After a 253 yard drive on the 438-yard par-4 11th, Shelton chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Shelton to 6 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Shelton to 7 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 511-yard par-5 16th, Shelton chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 6 over for the round.