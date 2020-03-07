Talor Gooch hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Gooch finished his round tied for 45th at 3 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Sungjae Im, Harris English, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 5 under.

At the 461-yard par-4 first, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Gooch stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.

At the 231-yard par-3 second, Gooch hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Gooch had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Gooch to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 199-yard par-3 seventh green, Gooch suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gooch at 1 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 14th, Gooch hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into fairway bunker, Gooch hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 16th. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.

Gooch got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to even for the round.