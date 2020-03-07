  • Scottie Scheffler shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the third round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Scottie Scheffler hits his 216-yard approach shot on the par-5 6th hole to 1-foot then sinks the putt for eagle.
    Highlights

    Scottie Scheffler’s near albatross at Arnold Palmer

    In the third round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Scottie Scheffler hits his 216-yard approach shot on the par-5 6th hole to 1-foot then sinks the putt for eagle.