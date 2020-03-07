-
-
Scottie Scheffler shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 07, 2020
-
Highlights
Scottie Scheffler’s near albatross at Arnold PalmerIn the third round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Scottie Scheffler hits his 216-yard approach shot on the par-5 6th hole to 1-foot then sinks the putt for eagle.
In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Scottie Scheffler hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Scheffler finished his round tied for 10th at even par; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 5 under; Rory McIlroy, Marc Leishman, and Danny Lee are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout is in 6th at 3 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Scheffler hit an approach shot from 215 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
At the 480-yard par-4 ninth hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at even-par for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Scheffler hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Scheffler's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.