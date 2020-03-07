In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Abraham Ancer hit 8 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Ancer finished his round in 68th at 10 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Sungjae Im, Harris English, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 5 under.

Ancer got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Ancer got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Ancer to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Ancer hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 390-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Ancer to 3 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 4 over for the round.

After a 211 yard drive on the 400-yard par-4 10th, Ancer chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ancer to 5 over for the round.

Ancer got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 7 over for the round.