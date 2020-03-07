In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his round tied for 6th at 3 under with Sungjae Im and Harris English; Danny Lee and Rory McIlroy are tied for 1st at 5 under; and Sung Kang, Marc Leishman, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

Bezuidenhout got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Bezuidenhout had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 2 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to even-par for the round.

Bezuidenhout got a bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to even for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Bezuidenhout's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to even-par for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Bezuidenhout's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.