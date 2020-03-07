In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 11 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his round tied for 45th at 4 over; Sung Kang is in 1st at 7 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 6 under; and Danny Lee is in 3rd at 5 under.

Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.

Fitzpatrick tee shot went 207 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Fitzpatrick to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Fitzpatrick's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Fitzpatrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 2 over for the round.

Fitzpatrick's tee shot went 259 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Fitzpatrick's tee shot went 220 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Fitzpatrick hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 16th. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 over for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 18th, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 over for the round.