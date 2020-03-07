Zac Blair hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Blair finished his round tied for 48th at 5 over; Sung Kang is in 1st at 8 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 7 under; and Marc Leishman and Sungjae Im are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Blair tee shot went 200 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Blair to 1 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Blair reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to even for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth hole, Blair reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Blair hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 400-yard par-4 10th. This moved Blair to even-par for the round.

Blair his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Blair to 1 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Blair had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Blair to 2 over for the round.

Blair his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Blair to 3 over for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 18th, Blair got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Blair to 5 over for the round.