Max Homa hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Homa finished his round tied for 32nd at 1 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Sungjae Im, Harris English, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 5 under.

Homa had a fantastic chip-in on the 231-yard par-3 second. His tee shot went 202 yards to the right intermediate rough and his second shot went 30 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Homa to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 fifth hole, Homa had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to even-par for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Homa's 138 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 11th hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 4 under for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 18th, Homa got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.