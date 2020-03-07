-
Sungjae Im shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 07, 2020
Highlights
Sungjae Im’s 56-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Arnold PalmerIn the third round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Sungjae Im sinks a 56-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Sungjae Im hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 4th at 3 under with Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Danny Lee, and Harris English; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 6 under; and Marc Leishman and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 4 under.
On the 461-yard par-4 first, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 1 over for the round.
Im got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 1 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to even for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Im went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Im to 3 over for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 511-yard par-5 16th, Im chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 over for the round.
Im his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Im to 3 over for the round.
At the 458-yard par-4 18th, Im reached the green in 2 and rolled a 56-foot putt for birdie. This put Im at 2 over for the round.
