In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Keith Mitchell hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Mitchell finished his round tied for 17th at 1 over; Sung Kang is in 1st at 7 under; Marc Leishman and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Lee, Rory McIlroy, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 4th at 4 under.

Mitchell got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

After a 258 yard drive on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Mitchell's tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Mitchell's 120 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 over for the round.

At the 511-yard par-5 16th, Mitchell got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Mitchell to 2 over for the round.