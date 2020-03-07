Harold Varner III hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Varner III finished his round tied for 39th at 4 over; Sung Kang is in 1st at 8 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 7 under; and Marc Leishman and Sungjae Im are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Varner III had a fantastic chip-in on the 231-yard par-3 second. His his second shot went 23 yards to the right side of the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Varner III had a double bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting, moving Varner III to 2 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 fifth hole, Varner III chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Varner III to even-par for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Varner III hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 400-yard par-4 10th. This moved Varner III to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 11th hole, Varner III had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 3 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Varner III chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 2 over for the round.

Varner III got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 3 over for the round.

At the 511-yard par-5 16th, Varner III got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Varner III to 3 over for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 18th, Varner III got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 10 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Varner III to 4 over for the round.