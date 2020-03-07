  • Harold Varner III shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the second round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Harold Varner III sinks a 28-foot eagle putt on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Harold Varner III’s lengthy eagle putt at Arnold Palmer

    In the second round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Harold Varner III sinks a 28-foot eagle putt on the par-5 16th hole.