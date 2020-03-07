  • Patrick Rodgers putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 third round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the third round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Patrick Rodgers drains a 17-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Patrick Rodgers rolls in 17-footer for birdie at Arnold Palmer

