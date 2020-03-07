-
Patrick Rodgers putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 third round in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Rodgers rolls in 17-footer for birdie at Arnold PalmerIn the third round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Patrick Rodgers drains a 17-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 6th hole.
In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Patrick Rodgers hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rodgers finished his round tied for 11th at even par; Sung Kang is in 1st at 7 under; Marc Leishman, Danny Lee, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Rory McIlroy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Sam Burns are tied for 5th at 4 under.
On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Patrick Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Patrick Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Rodgers's 132 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.
Rodgers got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 2 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 511-yard par-5 16th, Rodgers went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a three-putt to finish with a double bogey. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
