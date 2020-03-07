Brooks Koepka hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Koepka finished his round tied for 64th at 10 over; Sung Kang is in 1st at 7 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 6 under; and Danny Lee is in 3rd at 5 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 first, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Koepka to 1 over for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Koepka's tee shot went 190 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 27 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Koepka's tee shot went 164 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Koepka hit his tee shot 260 yards to the fairway bunker on the 400-yard par-4 10th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Koepka to 6 over for the round.

Koepka got a bogey on the 370-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Koepka to 8 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Koepka's tee shot went 197 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 9 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into fairway bunker, Koepka hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 16th. This moved Koepka to 8 over for the round.

Koepka his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Koepka to 9 over for the round.