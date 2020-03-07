In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Tom Hoge hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 9th at even par; Rory McIlroy, Sung Kang, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 5 under; Marc Leishman and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 4 under; and Sungjae Im and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 6th at 3 under.

Hoge got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to 1 over for the round.

At the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Hoge got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Hoge to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hoge hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Hoge to 4 over for the round.

On the 400-yard par-4 10th, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 5 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 4 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 15th hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 2 over for the round.