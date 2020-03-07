In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Beau Hossler hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Hossler finished his round tied for 49th at 5 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Marc Leishman, Sungjae Im, and Danny Lee are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rory McIlroy, and Patrick Rodgers are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Hossler got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Hossler to 1 over for the round.

Hossler got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 2 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 11th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 5 over for the round.

On the 370-yard par-4 13th hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into fairway bunker, Hossler hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 16th. This moved Hossler to 3 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Hossler's tee shot went 218 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.