In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Adam Long hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Long finished his round tied for 47th at 5 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 5 under; and Marc Leishman, Danny Lee, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 4 under.

Long got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 fifth hole, Long chipped in his fifth, carding a bogey for the hole. This moved Long to 3 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Long reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 199-yard par-3 green seventh, Long suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 5 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Long chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 4 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Long's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

Long got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 6 over for the round.