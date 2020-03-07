Lanto Griffin hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Griffin finished his round tied for 41st at 4 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Marc Leishman, Sungjae Im, and Danny Lee are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rory McIlroy, and Patrick Rodgers are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a 263 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 first, Griffin chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 231-yard par-3 second green, Griffin suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Griffin at 2 over for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 3 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 4 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Griffin chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 13th hole, Griffin had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 over for the round.

Griffin hit his tee shot 280 yards to the fairway bunker on the 467-yard par-4 15th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Griffin to 3 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Griffin's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.