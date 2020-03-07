Tyrrell Hatton hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his day in 1st at 6 under; Marc Leishman and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sungjae Im, Danny Lee, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 first, Hatton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Hatton chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hatton to even for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Hatton got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Hatton to 2 over for the round.

On the 370-yard par-4 13th hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Hatton's tee shot went 187 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hatton hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th. This moved Hatton to 3 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Hatton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hatton to 2 over for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 18th, Hatton reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Hatton at 1 over for the round.