In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Patrick Reed hit 7 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Reed finished his day tied for 36th at 4 over; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 6 under; Marc Leishman and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sungjae Im, Danny Lee, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 3 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Reed's tee shot went 196 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Reed got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 2 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Reed had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.

Reed his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Reed to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Reed's 121 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.

On the 370-yard par-4 13th hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 3 over for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 15th, Reed got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Reed to 5 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Reed's tee shot went 227 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reed to 8 over for the round.