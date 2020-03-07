  • Harris English shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the third round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Harris English sinks a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-4 5th hole.
