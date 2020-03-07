In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Harris English hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 4th at 3 under with Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sungjae Im, and Danny Lee; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 6 under; and Marc Leishman and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 4 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, English his chip went 15 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 fifth hole, English reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 1 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, English got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing English to 2 over for the round.

English got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 3 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 11th, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 4 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, English chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to 3 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, English had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved English to 2 over for the round.