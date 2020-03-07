Joel Dahmen hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 19th at 1 over; Sung Kang is in 1st at 8 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 7 under; and Marc Leishman and Sungjae Im are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Dahmen had a fantastic chip-in on the 231-yard par-3 second. His his second shot went 25 yards to the right side of the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 199-yard par-3 seventh green, Dahmen suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Dahmen at 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Dahmen hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 12th. This moved Dahmen to 2 over for the round.

On the 370-yard par-4 13th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

After a 340 yard drive on the 511-yard par-5 16th, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.