Byeong Hun An shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Byeong Hun An hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. An finished his round tied for 60th at 6 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Sungjae Im, Harris English, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, An reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
At the 400-yard par-4 10th, An got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved An to 2 over for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, An chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to 1 over for the round.
At the 467-yard par-4 15th, An got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved An to 2 over for the round.
At the 458-yard par-4 18th, An got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved An to 3 over for the round.
