Harry Higgs shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Harry Higgs hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his round tied for 49th at 5 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Marc Leishman, Sungjae Im, and Danny Lee are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rory McIlroy, and Patrick Rodgers are tied for 6th at 4 under.
On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Higgs's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 438-yard par-4 11th, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-foot putt saving par. This put Higgs at 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 467-yard par-4 15th hole, Higgs had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 over for the round.
At the 458-yard par-4 18th hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 4 over for the round.
