Keegan Bradley hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 49th at 5 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Scottie Scheffler, Danny Lee, Marc Leishman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Harris English, Rory McIlroy, and Patrick Rodgers are tied for 7th at 4 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Bradley's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Bradley hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 sixth. This moved Bradley to 2 over for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Bradley hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Bradley hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 10th. This moved Bradley to 2 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 11th, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 3 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 2 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Bradley's tee shot went 233 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Bradley got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 4 over for the round.