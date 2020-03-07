Hideki Matsuyama hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 53rd at 6 over; Danny Lee, Sung Kang, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 5 under; Rory McIlroy and Marc Leishman are tied for 4th at 4 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout is in 6th at 3 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 first, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

Matsuyama tee shot went 184 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Matsuyama had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Matsuyama to 3 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 fifth hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

Matsuyama hit his tee shot 319 yards to the fairway bunker on the 555-yard par-5 sixth. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Matsuyama to 2 over for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Matsuyama got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Matsuyama to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Matsuyama hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 400-yard par-4 10th. This moved Matsuyama to 6 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 5 over for the round.

Matsuyama got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 6 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Matsuyama hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 16th. This moved Matsuyama to 5 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 221-yard par-3 green 17th, Matsuyama suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 6 over for the round.