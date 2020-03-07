Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 25th at 1 over; Sung Kang is in 1st at 7 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 6 under; and Danny Lee is in 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 first hole, Lee chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to even for the round.

After a 226 yard drive on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Lee chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to even for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 15th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 511-yard par-5 16th, Lee chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.