  • Kyoung-Hoon Lee shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the third round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Kyoung-Hoon Lee gets up-and-down from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-5 6th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Kyoung-Hoon Lee gets up-and-down for birdie at Arnold Palmer

    In the third round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Kyoung-Hoon Lee gets up-and-down from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-5 6th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.