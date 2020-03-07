Troy Merritt hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Merritt finished his round tied for 28th at 2 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 5 under; and Marc Leishman, Danny Lee, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 4 under.

Merritt hit his tee shot 275 yards to the fairway bunker on the 461-yard par-4 first. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 2 over for the round.

Merritt got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 3 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 438-yard par-4 11th hole, Merritt chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Merritt to 3 over for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Merritt chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 18th hole, Merritt had a 74 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Merritt to 3 over for the round.