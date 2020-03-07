-
Kevin Chappell shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Chappell hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Chappell finished his round tied for 54th at 5 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Sungjae Im, Harris English, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
At the 231-yard par-3 second, Chappell hit a tee shot 222 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 third, Chappell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to even for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 sixth, Chappell had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Chappell's his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Chappell chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 3 over for the round.
