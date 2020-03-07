  • Xinjun Zhang shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the third round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Xinjun Zhang chips in from a greenside collection area to make eagle at the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

