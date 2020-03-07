In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Xinjun Zhang hit 6 of 14 fairways and 1 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Zhang finished his round tied for 43rd at 4 over; Sung Kang is in 1st at 8 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 7 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Danny Lee are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Zhang hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first. This moved Zhang to 1 over for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Zhang's tee shot went 191 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Zhang hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 4 and had a one-putt bogey, bringing Zhang to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 390-yard par-4 fifth hole, Zhang chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Zhang to 2 over for the round.

At the 400-yard par-4 10th, Zhang's tee shot went 269 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 115 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Zhang to 3 over for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Zhang got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Zhang to 4 over for the round.

Zhang missed the green on his first shot on the 215-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 22 yards for birdie. This moved Zhang to 3 over for the round.

Zhang got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Zhang to 4 over for the round.