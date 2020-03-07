In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Danny Willett hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Willett finished his round tied for 33rd at 3 over; Sung Kang is in 1st at 7 under; Marc Leishman and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Danny Lee and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On his tee stroke on the 461-yard par-4 first, Willett went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Willett to 1 over for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Willett tee shot went 235 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his approach went 44 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Willett got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Willett to 4 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Willett got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Willett to 5 over for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Willett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Willett to 6 over for the round.