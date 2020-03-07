-
Rickie Fowler shoots 5-over 77 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rickie Fowler birdies opens Saturday with birdie at Arnold PalmerIn the third round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Rickie Fowler lands his 198-yard approach 15 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt to open with birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Rickie Fowler hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Fowler finished his round tied for 24th at 2 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 5 under; Rory McIlroy, Marc Leishman, and Danny Lee are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout is in 6th at 3 under.
On the par-4 first, Fowler's 202 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.
Fowler got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to even-par for the round.
Fowler his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Fowler to 5 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 460-yard par-4 eighth hole, Fowler had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 4 over for the round.
At the 370-yard par-4 13th, Fowler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fowler to 5 over for the round.
