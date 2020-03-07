  • Strong putting brings Jason Kokrak an even-par round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Jason Kokrak sinks a 52-foot birdie putt on the par-3 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Jason Kokrak’s 52-foot birdie putt at Arnold Palmer

    In the opening round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Jason Kokrak sinks a 52-foot birdie putt on the par-3 7th hole.