Strong putting brings Jason Kokrak an even-par round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 07, 2020
Highlights
Jason Kokrak’s 52-foot birdie putt at Arnold PalmerIn the opening round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Jason Kokrak sinks a 52-foot birdie putt on the par-3 7th hole.
Jason Kokrak hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kokrak finished his round tied for 34th at 2 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Sungjae Im, Harris English, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Jason Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Jason Kokrak to 1 over for the round.
On the 574-yard par-5 12th, Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to even for the round.
On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kokrak to even-par for the round.
