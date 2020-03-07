In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Brendon Todd hit 12 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Todd finished his round tied for 23rd at 2 over; Rory McIlroy, Sung Kang, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 5 under; Marc Leishman and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 4 under; and Sungjae Im and Christiaan Bezuidenhout are tied for 6th at 3 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Todd's tee shot went 207 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 2 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

At the 480-yard par-4 ninth, Todd got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Todd to 3 over for the round.

On the 438-yard par-4 11th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 4 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Todd chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Todd hit his next to the green and reached the green on his second shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 370-yard par-4 13th. This moved Todd to 4 over for the round.

Todd tee shot went 218 yards to the left rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Todd to 5 over for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Todd to 6 over for the round.