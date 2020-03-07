Dylan Frittelli hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 18th at 1 over; Sung Kang is in 1st at 7 under; Marc Leishman, Danny Lee, and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Rory McIlroy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Sam Burns are tied for 5th at 4 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 first, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 seventh, Frittelli's tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 574-yard par-5 12th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Frittelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 18th, Frittelli got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Frittelli to 2 over for the round.