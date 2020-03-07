  • Dylan Frittelli shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

  • In the third round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Dylan Frittelli drains an 18-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Dylan Frittelli sinks 18-footer for birdie at Arnold Palmer

