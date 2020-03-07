In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Danny Lee hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 4th at 3 under with Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sungjae Im, and Harris English; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 6 under; and Marc Leishman and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 4 under.

On the 231-yard par-3 second, Lee's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Lee tee shot went 203 yards to the left rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Lee's 127 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lee hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 15th, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

Lee got a double bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.