In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Scott Brown hit 6 of 14 fairways and 4 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Brown finished his round in 60th at 8 over; Sung Kang is in 1st at 8 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 7 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Danny Lee are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Brown got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brown to 1 over for the round.

Brown tee shot went 196 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Brown to 2 over for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 third, Brown chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brown to 3 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Brown reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Brown had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brown to 5 over for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Brown chipped in his third shot from 15 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Brown to 3 over for the round.

Brown's tee shot went 250 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 438-yard par-4 11th. This moved Brown to 6 over for the round.

Brown got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brown to 7 over for the round.

On the 511-yard par-5 16th hole, Brown reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 6 over for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 18th, Brown chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brown to 7 over for the round.