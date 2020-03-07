In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Billy Horschel hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Horschel finished his round tied for 55th at 6 over; Sung Kang is in 1st at 7 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 2nd at 6 under; and Scottie Scheffler and Danny Lee are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Horschel got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Horschel hit an approach shot from 97 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to even-par for the round.

On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 1 over for the round.

Horschel tee shot went 221 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Horschel to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Horschel's 129 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 3 over for the round.

On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Horschel's tee shot went 217 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 18th, Horschel chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Horschel to 5 over for the round.