Sam Saunders hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Saunders finished his round tied for 63rd at 9 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Sungjae Im, Harris English, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 5 under.

At the 231-yard par-3 second, Saunders hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Saunders to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Saunders had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Saunders to even for the round.

Saunders got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Saunders to 1 over for the round.

On the 400-yard par-4 10th, Saunders had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Saunders to 2 over for the round.

At the 370-yard par-4 13th, Saunders's tee shot went 225 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Saunders to 3 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Saunders's tee shot went 198 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Saunders got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Saunders to 5 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Saunders had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Saunders to 6 over for the round.