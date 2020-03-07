-
Sam Saunders shoots 6-over 78 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Sam Saunders on the state the Arnold Palmer InvitationalPrior to the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Sam Saunders talks about the API and what it means to the game of golf and what it means to the players.
Sam Saunders hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Saunders finished his round tied for 63rd at 9 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Sungjae Im, Harris English, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
At the 231-yard par-3 second, Saunders hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Saunders to 1 under for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 third, Saunders had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Saunders to even for the round.
Saunders got a bogey on the 460-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Saunders to 1 over for the round.
On the 400-yard par-4 10th, Saunders had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Saunders to 2 over for the round.
At the 370-yard par-4 13th, Saunders's tee shot went 225 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Saunders to 3 over for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 14th, Saunders's tee shot went 198 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
Saunders got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Saunders to 5 over for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 18th, Saunders had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Saunders to 6 over for the round.
