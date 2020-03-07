-
-
Rory McIlroy shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
March 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 07, 2020
-
Round Recaps
Tyrrell Hatton and Sung Kang share the lead at Arnold PalmerIn the second round of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Tyrrell Hatton and Sung Kang share the 36-hole lead by one shot over Danny Lee heading into the weekend.
In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Rory McIlroy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day tied for 2nd at 4 under with Marc Leishman; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 6 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sungjae Im, Danny Lee, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 3 under.
McIlroy his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McIlroy to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, McIlroy chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept McIlroy at 1 over for the round.
McIlroy hit his drive 355 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 511-yard par-5 16th. This moved McIlroy to even-par for the round.
McIlroy got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 2 and one putting, moving McIlroy to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.