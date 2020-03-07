-
Sung Kang shoots 6-over 78 in round three of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Sung Kang hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kang finished his day in 8th at 1 under; Tyrrell Hatton is in 1st at 6 under; Marc Leishman and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sungjae Im, Danny Lee, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 3 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Kang had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
At the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Kang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kang to even for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
On the 460-yard par-4 eighth, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to even-par for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 574-yard par-5 12th, Kang chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 2 over for the round.
Kang got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 3 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into fairway bunker, Kang hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 16th. This moved Kang to 2 over for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 17th, Kang's tee shot went 222 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
