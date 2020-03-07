-
11-over 83 by Rob Oppenheim in third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Rob Oppenheim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 over for the tournament. Oppenheim finished his round in 69th at 14 over; Sung Kang and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 1st at 7 under; Danny Lee is in 3rd at 6 under; and Harris English, Sungjae Im, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 5 under.
Oppenheim got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.
After a 244 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Oppenheim chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 5 over for the round.
On the 390-yard par-4 fifth, Oppenheim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oppenheim to 6 over for the round.
Oppenheim got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oppenheim to 8 over for the round.
On the 400-yard par-4 10th, Oppenheim had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Oppenheim to 10 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Oppenheim's 84 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 11 over for the round.
